SANDWICH – A child was injured in a reported go-kart accident in Sandwich. Rescuers responded to a Mill Road residence shortly after 7:30 PM Wednesday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Sandwich High School ball field to airlift the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Child injured in go-kart accident in Sandwich
July 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Poll: Many Won’t Rely on Virtual Options After COVID
- Cape Cod Association Awards Over $500,000 in Scholarships
- Local Health Centers Benefit from More COVID Funding
- Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus Endorses Buckley for Sheriff
- AG Healey Funding Summer Jobs for Young People on Cape Cod
- Towns Begin Receiving $600,000 in Opioid Settlement Money
- High Court Ruling Impacts Massachusetts Gun Licensing Rules
- Two Agencies Launch Program to Fight Housing Insecurity
- Eight More Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in Massachusetts
- Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival Starts July 8
- Moran Highlights Senate Steps Towards Expanded Childcare
- AAA Reminds Public of Vehicle Heatstroke Death Risks
- Pandemic EBT Benefit Funding in Mass. Extended Through Summer