Child injured in go-kart accident in Sandwich

July 6, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

SANDWICH – A child was injured in a reported go-kart accident in Sandwich. Rescuers responded to a Mill Road residence shortly after 7:30 PM Wednesday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Sandwich High School ball field to airlift the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

