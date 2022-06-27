You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child nearly drowns at Sandwich pond

Child nearly drowns at Sandwich pond

June 26, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

SANDWICH – A child reportedly nearly drowned in Sandwich early Sunday evening. Rescuers rushed to Snake Pond Beach about 7 PM to find CPR being performed on the victim. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 