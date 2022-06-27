SANDWICH – A child reportedly nearly drowned in Sandwich early Sunday evening. Rescuers rushed to Snake Pond Beach about 7 PM to find CPR being performed on the victim. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
Child nearly drowns at Sandwich pond
June 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
