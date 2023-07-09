WEST BARNSTABLE – A child was seriously injured after reportedly falling out a window in West Barnstable. The incident happened on Carlson Lane about 10:30 AM. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it could not respond due to weather so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Child seriously injured in fall from window in West Barnstable
July 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
