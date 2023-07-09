You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child seriously injured in fall from window in West Barnstable

Child seriously injured in fall from window in West Barnstable

July 9, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – A child was seriously injured after reportedly falling out a window in West Barnstable. The incident happened on Carlson Lane about 10:30 AM. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it could not respond due to weather so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 