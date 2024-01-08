BOURNE – A chimney fire reportedly extended into the walls and attic of a residence in Bourne. The fire on Nightingale Pond Road broke out sometime after 10:30 PM Sunday. All of the occupants safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Several fire units responded to the scene. There was extensive damage to the house. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Chimney fire extends into walls and attic of a house in Bourne
January 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- ARL Offers Winter Safety Tips for Pets
- Cape Cod Commission Releases Draft Regional Housing Strategy
- Barnstable County Reevaluating Joint Base Master Plan
- Steamship Authority Waiving Change and Cancellation Fees Ahead of Windy Weekend
- Public Comment Period Opens For Maryland Wind Program
- Passport to Hungary Concert Upcoming for Cape Symphony
- Center For Coastal Studies Announces Geological Survey Of Unusual Overwash Events In Duck Harbor
- Barnstable Counter Sheriff Announces Winter Session of Youth Academy
- Climate Ambassadors Program Continues Growing on Cape
- Local Environmental Nonprofit Receivers Governor’s Citation For Efforts To Ban Single-Use Plastic
- Chatham Holds Third Community Engagement Forum
- Provincetown to Use Electronic Vote Tabulator
- Sandwich Lawsuit from Former Coach Dismissed