You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chimney fire extends into walls and attic of a house in Bourne

Chimney fire extends into walls and attic of a house in Bourne

January 7, 2024

BOURNE – A chimney fire reportedly extended into the walls and attic of a residence in Bourne. The fire on Nightingale Pond Road broke out sometime after 10:30 PM Sunday. All of the occupants safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Several fire units responded to the scene. There was extensive damage to the house. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 