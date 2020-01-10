You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chimney fire scorches roof in Hyannis

Chimney fire scorches roof in Hyannis

January 10, 2020

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to 155 Mitchell’s Way about 12:30 PM.  A fire broke out in the chimney and started to spread to the roof. Firefighter laddered the building and quickly doused the flames. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 