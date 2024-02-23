You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard conducts medevac 150 miles off Nantucket

February 22, 2024

NANTUCKET – Thursday morning, the US Coast Guard conducted a medevac 150 nautical miles off Nantucket. USCG Sector Southeast New England watchstanders received notification from fishing vessel Rachel Leah after a crewman sustained facial injuries. A USCG Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched and a HC-144 Ocean Sentry was launched to cover as well due to the distance offshore. The patient was transported to the Mass. General Hospital Trauma Center in stable condition.

