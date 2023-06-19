Coast Guard searching for missing submarine at Titanic wreck site

BOSTON, MA – The USCG is searching for a 21-foot submersible from the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince. The 5 person crew submerged Sunday morning, and the crew of the Polar Prince lost contact with them approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes into the vessel’s dive. The Rescue Coordination Center Halifax is assisting with a P8 Poseidon aircraft in the search. The P8 has underwater detection capabilities. A USCG C-130 crew is searching for the overdue Canadian research submarine approximately 900 miles off Cape Cod at the site of the RMS Titanic wreck.

The Coast Guard will hold a press conference at 4:30 PM Monday to release more details.