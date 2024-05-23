Another Right Whale Dead Off Nova Scotia

PROVINCETOWN – Another blow has been reported for the critically endangered North Atlantic right whales that calls the Cape and Islands home. The remains of an adult individual were found about 75 miles off the southeastern shore of Nova Scotia.

Cause of death has not been determined, but it’s another death for the already sparse population that numbers fewer than 360.

The whales come to the Cape and Islands every year to raise their young, with many already spotted in the Bay by local scientists this season.

Due to their vulnerability to vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglement, conservationists have expressed concern about the potential extinction of the species in coming years.

“The North Atlantic right whale carcasses are adding up and possible extinction is getting closer. It’s deeply concerning to see yet another dead critically endangered North Atlantic right whale, this time off the shores of Nova Scotia. Unfortunately, due to its deteriorated state, scientists may not be able to conclusively determine the cause of death or the identity of this whale. But what is already proven is that far too many North Atlantic right whales are dying because of boat strikes and entanglement in fishing gear,” said Oceana campaign director Gib Brogan in a statement.

“Each death is a devastating blow to their recovery. The U.S. and Canadian governments must act now to save North Atlantic right whales from extinction, while they still have the chance. Continued delays result in more whale deaths like this one and the potential extinction of an entire species. President Biden can and must approve the proposed updates to the U.S. vessel speed rules immediately, and stronger protections against entanglements must be enacted.”