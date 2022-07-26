You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COMM water system emergency water work Strawberry Hill Road and Pine Street water main repair slated for Wednesday

July 26, 2022


CENTERVILLE – On Wednesday from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM, Lawrence Lynch will be performing an emergency water main repair at the intersection of Strawberry Hill Road and Pine Street as shown in Figure 1 below. The scope of work includes excavation and water main repair work within the paved roadway. A single lane closure will be necessary to complete the work and police details will be on-site to assist in managing traffic.

As always, please slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through the work zones, and follow posted safety and detour signs.

If you have any questions, please contact Craig Crocker, Water Superintendent, at the COMM Water Department at 508-428-3508 or CCrocker@COMMFireDistrict.com.

