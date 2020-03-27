BREWSTER – A construction crew struck a has line in Brewster sometime after 11:30 AM Friday. The incident happened on Southern Eagle Cartway. Firefighters cordoned off the area until National Grid could arrive to cap the leak. A residence was checked to make sure the fumes had not gotten inside.
Construction crew hits gas line in Brewster
March 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
