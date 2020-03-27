You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Construction crew hits gas line in Brewster

Construction crew hits gas line in Brewster

March 27, 2020

BREWSTER – A construction crew struck a has line in Brewster sometime after 11:30 AM Friday. The incident happened on Southern Eagle Cartway. Firefighters cordoned off the area until National Grid could arrive to cap the leak. A residence was checked to make sure the fumes had not gotten inside.

