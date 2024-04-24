Cotuit man facing numerous drug charges after search warrant executed



COTUIT – From Barnstable Police: On April 23, 2024 members of the Barnstable Police Department Investigative Services Unit, K-9 Unit, and Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Cotuit resulting in the seizure of over 90 grams of Cocaine, 9lbs of Marijuana, and a sum of US currency. As a result of this warrant 36 year old Charles Curtis, of Cotuit, was arrested for Trafficking a Class B substance (Cocaine) 36-100 grams and Possession to Distribute Class D Substance (Marijuana) Subsequent Offense. This search warrant and arrest comes as the result of a lengthy investigation which identified Curtis as a source of supply for Cocaine in the Cape Cod area. Curtis was taken into custody and transported to the Barnstable Police Department where he was booked on the above charges and held on $100,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Wednesday April 24, 2024.

Photos by Barnstable Police/CWN