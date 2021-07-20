COVID-19: Public Health Advisory issued after COVID-19 outbreak in Provincetown



PROVINCETOWN – Following the 4th of July weekend, there was an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Provincetown in addition to individuals reporting COVID-like symptoms. COVID-19 infection has occurred in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. As of Friday July 16, 132 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 had been officially reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health associated with the Provincetown cases.Of these cases, 89 are Massachusetts residents, 39 of which reside in Barnstable County.The remainder of individuals who tested positive reside in other states or jurisdictions outside of Massachusetts. Case investigation is ongoing,and the numbers are likely to change as the situation evolves.

Based on the above information, public health authorities from the Provincetown Select Board, Provincetown Board of Health,and the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment(BCDHE)have determined that the best course of action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is by issuing an advisory to urge the public to take reasonable precautions.

To protect Provincetown’s residents,local businesses, and visitors, the following precautions are strongly advised for all individuals regardless of vaccination status:

•Get tested if you have been exposed or have symptoms associated with COVID-19, even if your symptoms are mild.“Exposure” is considered having contact within 6ft of an infected individual for a total of 15 minutes or more.

•Stay home from work if you are having symptoms associated with COVID-19and get tested. Under Massachusetts Law, employers are required to make paid leave time available to employees for COVID-related illness, quarantine, and vaccinations. For more information, visit:https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-temporary-emergency-paid-sick-leave-program.

•Get vaccinated if you have not already. The vaccine is the best way to prevent severe or even life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19.

•Venues with high density where social distancing is not achievable are strongly advised to enforce vaccine verification prior to admittance.

•Individuals are encouraged to take steps to manage their personal risk appropriately, and be aware of the following:

-Crowds, especially in indoor spaces where social distancing is not achievable, increase risk of transmission of COVID-19.

-Handshaking, kissing, hugging or other forms of close contact increase risk of transmission of COVID-19.

•Masks are advised indoors where social distancing cannot be achieved.

•All unvaccinated individuals, including children under the age of 12,are required to wear masks both outdoors in crowded areas where social distancing cannot be achieved and inpublic indoor spaces, per CDC guidelines.

•Masks remain mandatory for all individuals on public and private transportation systems (including rideshares, livery, taxi, ferries, MBTA, Commuter Rail and transportation stations), in healthcare facilities and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings.

•Masks should:

-Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.

-Be secured with ties or ear loops.

-Include multiple layers of fabric.

-Allow for breathing without restriction.

-Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

•Frequently wash your hands with soap and water and follow with hand sanitizer. Use hand sanitizer alone only if soap and water are not available.

COVID-19 Vaccines, Testing, and Services

Testing is an essential tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Testing will be conducted at Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot located at 2 Mayflower Street, Provincetown (off Winslow Street) and will be available daily through Friday, July 23 from 10 AM-3 PM. COVID-19 testing at this site is free and does not require an appointment.

Free testing and vaccination are also available through Outer Cape Health Services (OCHS) in Provincetown. Individuals seeking testing and/or vaccination can either call the OCHS Patient Access Center at (508) 905-2888 to schedule a test OR they can arrive at the Provincetown health center at 49 Harry Kemp Way and call from OUTSIDE: (508) 487-9395, ext. 1.

Assistance is available for residents and visitors who test positive for COVID-19 and need to quarantine. See the Provincetown Health Department COVID-19 resources webpage for more information: http://www.provincetown-ma.gov/1316/Resources-during-the-State-of-Emergency.

Vaccination remains our strongest defense in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is available at the Veterans Memorial Community Center

testing site beginning Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23. The site offers the two-shot Pfizer mRNA vaccine and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccination is free, easy, and no appointment, ID, or insurance is required. The vaccination provider will return in 3-4 weeks to deliver 2nd doses for Pfizer vaccine recipients.

Barnstable County also holds weekly vaccine clinics on Thursdays between 10 AM and 2PM at the Harborside Conference Room at the Barnstable County Complex in Barnstable Village. The clinics are free and open to everyone. Appointments can be made in advance at www.barnstablecountyhealth.org and walk-ins are welcome. Pfizer vaccine is offered to anyone 12+ while Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for those who are 18+. The next clinic will take place on Thursday, July 22.

The vaccine is free, and you do not need insurance to be vaccinated. No appointment, identification, or insurance is required for vaccination at any of the sites mentioned in this advisory.

Other vaccination locations can be found at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/.

MassNotify

The public is strongly encouraged to enable MassNotify on their smartphones. The service can be accessed through both Android and iPhone settings; it is NOT an application that can be obtained through an app store. This private and anonymous service notifies users of a potential exposure to COVID-19 so they may take the appropriate precautions. For more information and instructions on enabling MassNotify on your smartphone, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/learn-more-about-massnotify.

Online Resources

Provincetown Health Department COVID-19 Resources

http://www.provincetown-ma.gov/1316/Resources-during-the-State-of-Emergency

Barnstable County Department of Health and EnvironmentCOVID-19 Resources

https://www.barnstablecountyhealth.org/covid-19-resource-center

MA DPH COVID-19 Vaccine Information Page

https://www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine

MA DPH Multilingual COVID-19 Resources Information Page

https://www.mass.gov/info-details/multilingual-resources-on-covid-19

Massachusetts Senator Julian Cyr’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Page

https://www.senatorcyr.com/

Massachusetts COVID-19 Temporary Emergency Paid Sick Leave Program

https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-temporary-emergency-paid-sick-leave-program.