COVID-19 update 4/10/20: Latest state update, important messages from BCREPC, CC Healthcare



CAPE COD – As the global death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 100,000, the Mass DPH reported 96 new deaths bringing the state total to 599. One of those deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the Cape toll to 13. The latest victim was a male in his 70s who was hospitalized and had preexisting health conditions. There are 464 active cases in Barnstable County.

Our check of local towns shows Provincetown holding steady at 3 active cases, Barnstable reported 71 active cases up from 65, and Falmouth reported 93 active cases up from 85.

In other developments, The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) held a conference call on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. to review the current COVID-19 conditions, discussed ongoing response efforts in the county, and assessed storm weather conditions expected into Friday morning. Individuals present on the call included over 100 representatives from agencies across Cape Cod’s 15 towns and Nantucket, including elected officials, representatives from Cape Cod Healthcare and several nonprofits engaged in responding to COVID-19.

Updates and guidance

BCREPC Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) continues to operate as a limited activation in response to COVID-19 from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM daily. At the time of this call, the MACC was also monitoring a coastal flood advisory in effect until 8:00 AM EDT Friday, April 10, and a wind advisory in effect until 9:00 PM EDT April 9. As a result of weather, the COVID-19 test site at Cape Cod Community College closed early yesterday at 4:30PM.

Barnstable County is anticipating an increase in positive COVID-19 cases across Barnstable County over the next two weeks. The MACC remains focused on its efforts to assist with resource requests from various agencies across Cape Cod, especially for personal protective equipment (PPE), for the COVID-19 test site at Cape Cod Community College, supporting testing operations with Cape Cod Healthcare, and handling resources for first responders. To date, the MACC has arranged over 40 truck deliveries of supplies to Police and Fire Departments, group homes, and other agencies.

According to Massachusetts Department of Public Health, there were 423 positive cases in Barnstable County at the time of this call and 11 deaths on Cape Cod.

The BCREPC wants to ensure that Barnstable County residents know that a coordinated response is taking place in our region. Over the next two weeks especially, the general public is asked to help slow the spread by limiting movement outside of their homes beyond what is necessary to take care of essentials. The BCREPC encourages all citizens to wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet, and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. For more information, visit www.barnstablecountyhealth.org/

An open letter from Cape Cod Healthcare: A message to Cape Cod: Stay Home, Socially Distance, Be Safe

As President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare, I am seeing every day the effects of COVID-19 on our patients and our caregivers. I also know the important role we can all play in helping to keep our communities safe and stopping the spread of this terrible virus. We are in this together and each of us can make a difference in how Cape Cod deals with this pandemic. I have a request of you as we begin to head into the most important time since COVID-19 became our new reality: PLEASE STAY HOME when possible, CONTINUE TO PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING, and BE SAFE.

The following are some important recommendations from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:

Only leave your home to address essential needs, get some fresh air and exercise, and if you do, avoid unnecessary contact with other individuals.

You should still run essential errands such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy but should practice social distancing when shopping.

When going to the pharmacy, you should fill your prescriptions for 90 days if possible; for some medications this is not allowed.

You can still go to the gas station, order and pick up take-out food and receive deliveries (e.g. Amazon, UPS, FedEx).

You should use remote modes of communication such as telephone or video chat (e.g. Facetime, Skype, Facebook Messenger Video Chat) instead of visiting friends or family.

Non-essential medical care like eye exams, teeth cleaning, and elective procedures must be rescheduled.

If possible, healthcare visits should be done remotely.

Parents should not arrange play dates for children during this time.

All individuals must eliminate close contact activities such as in pick-up sports games.

Wear a mask when in public.

By changing our behaviors, we can change the trajectory of the outbreak. Please stay at home when possible, please practice social distancing and please be safe. Do it for your community and more importantly, for yourself, your family and your friends.

Sincerely,

Michael K. Lauf

President and CEO, Cape Cod Healthcare

