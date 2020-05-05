COVID-19 update 5/05/20



CAPE COD – The Mass DPH reports 122 new deaths from COVID-19 in the state. One of the deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 48. There are 969 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up slightly from 961 in yesterday’s report.

Locally, Provincetown continues to report 1 active case. Barnstable reports 189 cases up from 188 in yesterday’s report. Falmouth has not updated since May 1st when there was 131 active cases.