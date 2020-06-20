CAPE COD – Saturday’s Mass DPH report showed 28 new deaths in Massachusetts since Friday’s report bringing the state total to 7,828. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County leaving the total on Cape Cod at 136. There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Friday’s report.
COVID-19 update 6/20/20
June 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
