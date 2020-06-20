You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update 6/20/20

COVID-19 update 6/20/20

June 20, 2020


CAPE COD – Saturday’s Mass DPH report showed 28 new deaths in Massachusetts since Friday’s report bringing the state total to 7,828. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County leaving the total on Cape Cod at 136. There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Friday’s report.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Saturday.

