COVID causing staffing shortages at the Steamship Authority affecting service



WOODS HOLE – From the Steamship Authority 3 p.m. update: Unfortunately we are unable to staff both boats on Friday morning as well, so the M/V Governor trips through the 11:05 AM departure from Vineyard Haven are also canceled.

Prior post: Due to a staffing issue on the M/V Island Home related to COVID-19, the M/V Governor trips will be canceled starting at 12:20 PM Thursday so that crew can be moved over to run the bigger vessel. Customers who were booked on the M/V Governor and need to travel today should go to the terminal to be queued for priority standby on a space-available basis. We apologize for the disruption and thank you for your patience.