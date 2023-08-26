You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash at Otis rotary sends pickup into woods

August 26, 2023

BOURNE – A two-vehicle collision sent a pickup into the woods. The crash happened at the Otis Rotary on Route 28 at Connery Avenue sometime before 6:30 PM. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

