BOURNE – A two-vehicle collision sent a pickup into the woods. The crash happened at the Otis Rotary on Route 28 at Connery Avenue sometime before 6:30 PM. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Crash at Otis rotary sends pickup into woods
August 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
