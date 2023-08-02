You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash blocks lane of Bourne Bridge coming onto Cape Cod

Crash blocks lane of Bourne Bridge coming onto Cape Cod

August 2, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – Mass State Police were on the scene of a crash on the Bourne Bridge. The crash happened about 12:15 PM Wednesday. EMTs were called to evaluate a victim from the crash. The right lane coming onto Cape Cod was blocked.

