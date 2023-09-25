You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash blocks traffic on Bourne Bridge

Crash blocks traffic on Bourne Bridge

September 24, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A traffic crash brought traffic on the Bourne Bridge to a halt about 11:15 PM Sunday evening. The bridge was already narrowed to one lane each direction for bridge maintenance. Initial reports say a vehicle may have struck a piece off construction equipment. Bourne Fire EMTs checked two people for injuries, one of which was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The other victim was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Mass State Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

Bourne Police/CWN

 

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 