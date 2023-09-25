Crash blocks traffic on Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash brought traffic on the Bourne Bridge to a halt about 11:15 PM Sunday evening. The bridge was already narrowed to one lane each direction for bridge maintenance. Initial reports say a vehicle may have struck a piece off construction equipment. Bourne Fire EMTs checked two people for injuries, one of which was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The other victim was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Mass State Police are investigating how the crash occurred.