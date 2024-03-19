You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash blocks traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

March 19, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash stalled traffic on Route 6 in Harwich about 7 AM Tuesday morning. The crash happened eastbound on the “alley” section of the highway between Routes 134 and 124. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

