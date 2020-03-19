You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes delays along Scenic Highway in Bourne

Crash causes delays along Scenic Highway in Bourne

March 19, 2020

BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays along the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne late Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 11 AM at the Edge Hill Road intersection. Two ambulances were called to the scene. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

