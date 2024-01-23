You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes delays on Scenic Highway in Bourne

Crash causes delays on Scenic Highway in Bourne

January 23, 2024

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along the Scenic Highway in Bourne. The rear-end collision happened about 6:20 PM Tuesday by the Seafood Shanty. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was reduced to one lane each way until the scene could be cleared. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

