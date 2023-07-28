You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes slowdowns on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich

Crash causes slowdowns on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich

July 28, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

SANDWICH – Two vehicles collided on Route 6 in Sandwich sometime after 2:30 PM Friday. The crash happened eastbound past Route 130 (Exit 59). One person was evaluated for injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

