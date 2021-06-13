You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes traffic delays on Route 28 near Dennis/Harwich town line

Crash causes traffic delays on Route 28 near Dennis/Harwich town line

June 13, 2021

DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays late Sunday morning. The crash happened on Route 28 at Depot Street in Dennis around 10:30 AM. At least two ambulances were called to the scene. Traffic was tied up in are area near the Harwich town line. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

