DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays late Sunday morning. The crash happened on Route 28 at Depot Street in Dennis around 10:30 AM. At least two ambulances were called to the scene. Traffic was tied up in are area near the Harwich town line. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Crash causes traffic delays on Route 28 near Dennis/Harwich town line
June 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Two Agencies Collaborate to Help Pet Owners
- Utility Promotes Use of Electric Vehicles
- Harwich Selectmen Revisit Failed Articles
- Animal Rescue League to Fully Reopen Brewster Location
- CapeCod.com’s Top 5 News Stories
- Survey for Falmouth Complete Streets Project is Open
- Barnstable Graduation, Auto Show Rescheduled by Weather
- Diver Badly Bruised After Being Caught in Whale’s Mouth
- Lobster Diver Injured When Caught in Whale’s Mouth
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Reopening and Nero’s Bill with State Rep. Steven Xiarhos
- Sunday Journal – Ruth Provost with the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Ropeless Fishing Gear with Dr. Hannah Myers
- Barnstable Teacher Placed on Leave Following Physical Altercation