HYANNIS – A traffic crash closed a section of busy Route 28 in Hyannis for about an hour Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Walton Avenue. No serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash closes busy section of Route 28 in Hyannis
January 28, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
