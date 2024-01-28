You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash closes busy section of Route 28 in Hyannis

Crash closes busy section of Route 28 in Hyannis

January 28, 2024

HYANNIS – A traffic crash closed a section of busy Route 28 in Hyannis for about an hour Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Walton Avenue. No serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 