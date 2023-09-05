Crash closes section of Route 28 in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – A multi-vehicle crash closed a section of Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Marstons Mills. The crash about noon Tuesday at the intersection of Hidden Valley Road shut down Route 28 between South County Road and Osterville/West Barnstable Road. At least two people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. The road was reopened by 1 PM.