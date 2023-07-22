Crash closes section of Route 28 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A thee-vehicle crash shut down a section of Route 28 in Yarmouth Saturday evening. The crash happened in from of Giardino’s Restaurant shortly before 7:30 PM Saturday. Several ambulance were called to the scene but the extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Route 28 was closed while the scene was worked between Town Brook Road and Higgins Crowell Road. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. By 8 PM Route 28 was reopening.