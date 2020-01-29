You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash closes section of Route 6A in Orleans

Crash closes section of Route 6A in Orleans

January 29, 2020

ORLEANS – A traffic crash was causing significant delays on Orleans. The crash happened about 1 PM on Route 6A at Old County Road near Windmil Liquors. One person was reportedly taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Two others were treated and released at the scene. Route 6A was closed from the Stop & Shop to the roundabout for a time. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.

