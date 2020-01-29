ORLEANS – A traffic crash was causing significant delays on Orleans. The crash happened about 1 PM on Route 6A at Old County Road near Windmil Liquors. One person was reportedly taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Two others were treated and released at the scene. Route 6A was closed from the Stop & Shop to the roundabout for a time. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.
Crash closes section of Route 6A in Orleans
January 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Construction Closes Slip 3 at Steamship’s Woods Hole Terminal
- Gas Prices Drop 1 Cent in Massachusetts
- Curaleaf Opens Provincetown Location Today
- 5th & 6th Right Whale Calves Spotted off Florida
- Clean Water Wednesdays Return in Hyannis
- Barnstable County Health Officials Prepared for New Respiratory Virus
- Cape Cod 5 Unveils New Hyannis Headquarters
- Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Developing New Office Plan
- Retail Closure: Gap Store Closes at Cape Cod Mall
- Planet Fitness Holds Grand Opening for Hyannis Location
- Trump Team Argues Against Relevancy of Bolton Testimony
- Warren Offers Infectious-disease Plan Amid China Outbreak
- Orleans Affordable Housing Trust Looking at Main St. Property