FALMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash that caused one car to damage a utility pole was the apparent cause of a power outage. The crash happened at the intersection of Worcester Court and Grand Avenue. No serious injuries were reported. Eversource was reporting 480 customers without power. Another 450 customers were out in the Davisville Road area but it was not confirmed if that was related to the crash. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash cuts power in Falmouth
August 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
