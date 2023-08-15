You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash cuts power in Falmouth

Crash cuts power in Falmouth

August 14, 2023

FALMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash that caused one car to damage a utility pole was the apparent cause of a power outage. The crash happened at the intersection of Worcester Court and Grand Avenue. No serious injuries were reported. Eversource was reporting  480 customers without power. Another 450 customers were out in the Davisville Road area but it was not confirmed if that was related to the crash. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 