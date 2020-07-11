You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash ends with SUV into house in Dennis

Crash ends with SUV into house in Dennis

July 11, 2020

DENNIS – A traffic crash resulted in an SUV striking a house in Dennis Saturday afternoon. The incident happened about 4:50 PM at a residence off Fenway Road. One person was evaluated at the scene. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Dennis Police are investigating the incident.

