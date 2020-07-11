DENNIS – A traffic crash resulted in an SUV striking a house in Dennis Saturday afternoon. The incident happened about 4:50 PM at a residence off Fenway Road. One person was evaluated at the scene. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Dennis Police are investigating the incident.
Crash ends with SUV into house in Dennis
July 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
