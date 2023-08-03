WEST BARNSTABLE – A crash involving a motorcycle and a car was reported in West Barnstable sometime after 5 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) at Maple Street. Several people were evaluated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash involving motorcycle reported in West Barnstable
August 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
