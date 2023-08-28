You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves large debris field on Route 132 in Hyannis

August 27, 2023

HYANNIS – A traffic crash was reported on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by Harbor Freight Tools about 8 PM Sunday. No injuries were reported but a large debris field caused traffic delays in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating this, the latest in a series of crashes on Route 132 between the Airport Rotary and the Cape Cod Mall.

