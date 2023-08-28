HYANNIS – A traffic crash was reported on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by Harbor Freight Tools about 8 PM Sunday. No injuries were reported but a large debris field caused traffic delays in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating this, the latest in a series of crashes on Route 132 between the Airport Rotary and the Cape Cod Mall.
Crash leaves large debris field on Route 132 in Hyannis
August 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Eversource Foundation Donates $62,000 To Cape & Islands United Way
- Outer Cape Health Services Names Provincetown Resident As Its New CEO
- Sunday Journal – Homeless Prevention Council Talks Back-to-School
- Sunday Journal – The Green Future of Aviation at Cape Cod Gateway Airport
- Barnstable Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday
- Cape Symphony Searching for Jung-Ho Pak’s Replacement
- Local Leaders Encouraged by Healey’s Canal Bridge Replacement Plan
- Feds Approve More Offshore Wind Projects South of Martha’s Vineyard
- Drowning Death of Former President Obama’s Personal Chef on Martha’s Vineyard Ruled an Accident
- State Jobless Numbers Show Mixed Picture, Improvement on Cape Cod
- Barnstable Hosting Second Summer Celebration & Fireworks
- Buzzards Bay Fiber Optic Installation to be Celebrated
- Federal Aviation Administration To Host Runway Safety Meeting At Martha’s Vineyard Airport