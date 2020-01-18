You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves one seriously injured, second trapped in Bourne

Crash leaves one seriously injured, second trapped in Bourne

January 18, 2020

BOURNE – A vehicle crash left one person seriously injured and a second trapped in an overturned vehicle but not seriously injured. The crash happened about 5 PM at the intersection of Barlows Landing Road and County Road. Firefighters had to stablize the overturned vehicle to get the driver out. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

