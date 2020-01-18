BOURNE – A vehicle crash left one person seriously injured and a second trapped in an overturned vehicle but not seriously injured. The crash happened about 5 PM at the intersection of Barlows Landing Road and County Road. Firefighters had to stablize the overturned vehicle to get the driver out. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Crash leaves one seriously injured, second trapped in Bourne
January 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
