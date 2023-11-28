CENTERVILLE – A traffic crash left a SUV on its roof in Centerville. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Ames Way. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Route 28 was closed from Five Corners Way. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Centerville
November 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
