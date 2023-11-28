You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Centerville

November 28, 2023

November 28, 2023

CENTERVILLE – A traffic crash left a SUV on its roof in Centerville. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Ames Way. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Route 28 was closed from Five Corners Way. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

