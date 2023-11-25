FALMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one of them on its roof. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 PM Saturday at the intersection of Carriage Shop and Old Barnstable Roads. One person was evaluated by EMTs. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Falmouth
November 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
