You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Falmouth

Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Falmouth

November 25, 2023

FALMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one of them on its roof. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 PM Saturday at the intersection of Carriage Shop and Old Barnstable Roads. One person was evaluated by EMTs. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

