YARMOUTH – A traffic crash left the car on its roof in Yarmouth. The crash happened just before 10 AM Saturday on Great Western Road at Todd Road. Photos appear to show a Ford Mustang went through a guardrail before rolling over on a hillside. The occupants were able to get out of the overturned vehicle and no serious injuries were reported. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Yarmouth
March 23, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Senate Passes Bill Aimed at Outlawing “Revenge Porn”
- Amid Migrant Crisis, Massachusetts Debates How Best to Keep Families Housed
- Lt. Governor Driscoll To Speak At Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce Event
- Interim Executive Director Announced At Pilgrim Monument And Provincetown Museum
- Healey and Army Corps of Engineers Cement New Agreement on Canal Bridges
- Contract Approved For New Steamship Authority Terminal Building
- EPA Issues New Auto Rules Aimed at Cutting Carbon Emissions, Boosting Electric Vehicles and Hybrids
- State Officials Approve New Protections For Threatened Horseshoe Crabs
- Food Waste Diversion Program Kicks Off in Provincetown
- Edgartown Officials Optimistic Atlantic Road Repairs To Conclude By Summer
- Provincetown Launches “Lease To Locals” Program To Tackle Housing Crisis
- Boating and Fishing Groups Disappointed in NOAA Right Whale Regulations
- Barnstable County Officials Look To AquiFund To Help Homeowners Meet New Septic Rules