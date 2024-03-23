You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Yarmouth

Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Yarmouth

March 23, 2024



YARMOUTH – A traffic crash left the car on its roof in Yarmouth. The crash happened just before 10 AM Saturday on Great Western Road at Todd Road. Photos appear to show a Ford Mustang went through a guardrail before rolling over on a hillside. The occupants were able to get out of the overturned vehicle and no serious injuries were reported. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

