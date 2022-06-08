You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves vehicle on side in Dennis Port

Crash leaves vehicle on side in Dennis Port

June 8, 2022

DENNIS PORT – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Dennis. The crash happened just after noon Wednesday on Main Street (Route 28) by Barbo’s Furniture. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Route 28 was closed betwern Upper County Road and Sea Street until the scene was cleared. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

