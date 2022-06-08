DENNIS PORT – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Dennis. The crash happened just after noon Wednesday on Main Street (Route 28) by Barbo’s Furniture. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Route 28 was closed betwern Upper County Road and Sea Street until the scene was cleared. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Crash leaves vehicle on side in Dennis Port
June 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
