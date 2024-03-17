SANDWICH – A vehicle reportedly went over the guardrail ending up on its side in Sandwich. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound past the Sagamore Bridge into Sandwich. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped and serious injuries. State Police are investigating the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area.
Crash leaves vehicle over guardrail on Route 6 in Sandwich
March 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
