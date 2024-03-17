You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves vehicle over guardrail on Route 6 in Sandwich

Crash leaves vehicle over guardrail on Route 6 in Sandwich

March 16, 2024

SANDWICH – A vehicle reportedly went over the guardrail ending up on its side in Sandwich. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound past the Sagamore Bridge into Sandwich. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped and serious injuries. State Police are investigating the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area.

