Crash on Route 132 overpass causes traffic delays

Crash on Route 132 overpass causes traffic delays

July 12, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – A multi vehicle crash caused traffic delays in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 6:20 PM on Route 6 westbound on the Route 132 overpass. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

