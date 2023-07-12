WEST BARNSTABLE – A multi vehicle crash caused traffic delays in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 6:20 PM on Route 6 westbound on the Route 132 overpass. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Crash on Route 132 overpass causes traffic delays
July 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
