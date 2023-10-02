You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash sends vehicle into woods in Hyannis

Crash sends vehicle into woods in Hyannis

October 2, 2023


HYANNIS – At about 2:15 Monday afternoon there was a two vehicle crash on Route 28 at Pitcher’s way in Hyannis. A Kia Forte ended up in the woods with the driver being transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

