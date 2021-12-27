CHATHAM – A three-vehicle crash slowed traffic for a time on Route 28 in Chatham late Monday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 AM on Main Street (Route 28) at Sam Ryder Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was backed up while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Chatham Police.
Crash slows traffic on Route 28 in Chatham
December 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
