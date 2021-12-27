You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash slows traffic on Route 28 in Chatham

CHATHAM – A three-vehicle crash slowed traffic for a time on Route 28 in Chatham late Monday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 AM on Main Street (Route 28) at Sam Ryder Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was backed up while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Chatham Police.

