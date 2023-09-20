WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic slowdowns in West Barnstable. The crash happened around 9 AM on Route 6 eastbound before Route 149 (Exit 65). At least one person was evaluated for possible injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 eastbound in West Barnstable
September 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
