Crash slows traffic on Route 6 eastbound in West Barnstable

September 20, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic slowdowns in West Barnstable. The crash happened around 9 AM on Route 6 eastbound before Route 149 (Exit 65). At least one person was evaluated for possible injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

