EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic slowdowns in Eastham. The crash happened shortly before noon Wednesday on Route 6 at Brackett Road. No serious injuries were reported but the vehicles had to be towed. Eastham Police are investigating the crash.
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
February 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- WHOI Scientists Investigating Paper Straw Alternative
- Cape and Islands Homeless Programs Receive $2.4M Boost
- Steamship Authority Nantucket Trip Reservations Open Thursday
- Quick Clip: You’re never too old to be a mentor through the Big Brother Big Sister organization on Cape Cod
- Yarmouth Officer in Hospital After Car Impact
- Seasonal Threat Of Potholes Starts Early
- National Broadband Advocate to Speak At Upcoming Falmouth Broadband Forum
- Old Bourne Info Booth on its Way to New Home
- Eastham Select Board Chair Dies Suddenly
- Vineyard Man Sentenced For Cape Bank Robbery
- NOAA Fisheries Designates Habitats Near Regional Offshore Wind Sites As Areas Of Concern
- Update Provided On Joint Base Cape Cod Housing
- Sen. Moran Forms Group To Watch Bourne Rotary Project