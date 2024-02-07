You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

February 7, 2024

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic slowdowns in Eastham. The crash happened shortly before noon Wednesday on Route 6 at Brackett Road. No serious injuries were reported but the vehicles had to be towed. Eastham Police are investigating the crash.

