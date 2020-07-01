You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash snarls evening commute in Wellfleet

July 1, 2020

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – A two-vehicle crash slowed the evening commute in Wellfleet. The crash happened shortly before 6 PM on Route 6 near Old Truro Road. An ambulance from Truro assisted at the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately known. Traffic was squeezing by the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

