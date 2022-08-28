COTUIT – A traffic crash snarled traffic along Route 28 in Cotuit Sunday evening. The crash happened about 7 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Santuit-Newtown Road. Luckily no serious injuries were reported but both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Crash snarls traffic along Route 28 in Cotuit
August 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Local Hospital Earns Recognition for Stroke Care
- Seaside Le Mans Revs Up for 21st Year
- Baker Announces $40 Million School Safety Proposal
- Chatham Bars Inn Tops National Best Hotels List
- Residents Cautioned After Detection of State’s First West Nile Case
- Cape Cod Canal Day to be Celebrated in September
- Pfizer, BioNTech Sued by Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patents
- Lobster Fishing Union Drops Whale Closure Lawsuit
- Sunday Journal – Seaside Le Mans
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Canal Day
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Women’s Music Fest with Abigail Field
- Sunday Journal – The Box Truck and Sustainable Living with Madhavi Venkatesan
- Sharks, Dolphins Spotted in Marine Monument Off Cape Cod Waters