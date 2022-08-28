You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash snarls traffic along Route 28 in Cotuit

Crash snarls traffic along Route 28 in Cotuit

August 28, 2022

COTUIT – A traffic crash snarled traffic along Route 28 in Cotuit Sunday evening. The crash happened about 7 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Santuit-Newtown Road. Luckily no serious injuries were reported but both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

