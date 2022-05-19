You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash snarls traffic before Sagamore Bridge

May 19, 2022


BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash on Route 6 about 9 AM snarled the morning commute approaching the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

