BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash on Route 6 about 9 AM snarled the morning commute approaching the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash snarls traffic before Sagamore Bridge
May 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
