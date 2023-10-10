BARNSTABLE – A three-vehicle crash snarled traffic on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Barnstable. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM Tuesday at the Shootflying Hill Road intersection. Two people were evaluated for injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Crash snarls traffic on Route 132 in Barnstable
October 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
