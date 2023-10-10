You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash snarls traffic on Route 132 in Barnstable

Crash snarls traffic on Route 132 in Barnstable

October 10, 2023

BARNSTABLE – A three-vehicle crash snarled traffic on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Barnstable. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM Tuesday at the Shootflying Hill Road intersection. Two people were evaluated for injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

