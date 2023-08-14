Crash snarls traffic on Route 132





HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash snarled traffic on Iyannough Road (Route 132) for a time Monday afternoon. The crash involving a Nissan Rogue and a Toyota Camry happened by Nightingale Road near the Airport Rotary. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was temporarily detoured by the Cape Cod Mall until the scene was cleared. Route 132 did not fully reopen until about 6:45 PM. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.