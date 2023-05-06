You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash temporarily closes Route 6 wesbound in Harwich

Crash temporarily closes Route 6 wesbound in Harwich

May 6, 2023

HARWICH – A traffic crash temporarily closed Route 6 westbound in Harwich. The vehicle went off the road shortly after 11 AM Saturday west of Route 124 (Exit 82). The driver was evaluated for any injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Residual delays were likely in the area.

