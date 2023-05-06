HARWICH – A traffic crash temporarily closed Route 6 westbound in Harwich. The vehicle went off the road shortly after 11 AM Saturday west of Route 124 (Exit 82). The driver was evaluated for any injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Residual delays were likely in the area.
Crash temporarily closes Route 6 wesbound in Harwich
May 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
