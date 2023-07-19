You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash ties up traffic on Route 132 in Hyannis

Crash ties up traffic on Route 132 in Hyannis

July 19, 2023


HYANNIS – A traffic crash tied up traffic on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Hyannis late Wednesday morning. The crash happened sometime after 11:30 AM by Hinckley Road. Three people were treated and released at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

