HYANNIS – A traffic crash tied up traffic on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Hyannis late Wednesday morning. The crash happened sometime after 11:30 AM by Hinckley Road. Three people were treated and released at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Crash ties up traffic on Route 132 in Hyannis
July 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
